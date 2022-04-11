fbpx

Breach Of Contract: G-Worldwide, Kizz Daniel Finally Settle Out-of-court

April 11, 20220190
G-Worldwide, Kizz Daniel Settle Breach Of Contract Issue

G-Worldwide Entertainment and singer Anidugbe Daniel, who’s otherwise known as Kizz Daniel, have settled their breach of a contract disagreement.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in 2017, Kizz Daniel (formerly Kiss Daniel) was dragged to court by his former record label (G-Worldwide Entertainment), for promoting his new record label Flyboy In., thereby breaching their contract.

Amongst other things, G-Worldwide, which is owned by Festus Ehimare, also known as Emperor Geezy, accused Kizz Daniel of “taking steps to appoint a new manager, solicit for bookings, and has continued to negotiate and enter performance agreements in respect of the songs from the album New Era, and Evolution.”

Consequently, G-Worldwide slammed a N500 million lawsuit against the music star.

As a result of the dispute, a court injunction prevented him from performing throughout the festive period of December 2017. It also led to him changing his name from ‘Kiss Daniel’ to ‘Kizz Daniel’ because G-Worldwide had trademarked the name, ‘Kiss’.

But surprisingly to many people, Emperor Geezy and Kizz Daniel both shared a video of themselves in the studio vibing to ‘Oshe’, a song in which the latter featured The Cavemen, a development that suggests that they are now on good terms.

When our correspondent reached out to former Kizz Daniel’s Manager Louiza Williams to know the situation between the record label and the artiste, she said the storm has been settled, adding that there’s love in the air.

“There’s no more issue between us and Kizz Daniel. We are both fine now,” she told BizWatch Nigeria.

When asked if their fans should be expecting any project from them, Williams who’s serving as G-Worldwide’s Talent Manager, said she can’t speak on that, at least for now.

While with G-Worldwide, the music star released the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Headies-winning 2016 debut album, New Era.

CBN Pleads With Nigerians To Desist From Illegal Financial Institutions
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

