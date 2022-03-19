fbpx

Funke Felix-Adejumo Shines At Commonwealth Africa Summit, Advocates For Gender Inclusion

March 19, 2022089
Female enthusiast and philanthropist extraordinaire, Funke Felix-Adejumo has taken the challenges of African women to the global centre stage stressing the need for more realistic gender inclusion.

The author of the celebrated book, “More Than A Woman”, was at the recently concluded Commonwealth Africa Initiative which was held in London, England, where she extolled the virtues of African women and raised other issues affecting the productivity of women among which is gender inequality.

During the Plenary Session 6: Commonwealth women in Leadership During The COVID-19 role in building back better, Felix-Adejumo, alongside leading African voices such as Southern Africa’s Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Fatimah Mohammed Habib, Founder/Executive director of Advocacy For Humanity, advocated for a more inclusive policy that will engender women participation in policymaking, religious circles, health, education, among other critical subjects.

“Let’s bring more seats and tables to involve more women in policy-making, education, religion, health and in all areas that God has empowered women to contribute to the socio-economic development of Africa,” said the Gender Champion when she mounted the stage as a distinguished Speaker.

Her commitment to promoting values and issues stifling the socio-economic development of women was again brought to bear when the renowned Reverend stressed that over the years, women have been made to sometimes feel inferior by various institutions, saying women’s self-esteem has been bruised and subdued by forces beyond her immediate control.

She referenced her own personal experiences where she suffered prejudice and bias as a woman, and how she was able to break through with support from a rich community of other women and men to be where she is today. She encouraged women that are placed in positions of leadership by God to not pay attention to noise-making because there will always be criticism.

She cited the Wright Brothers, the pioneers of aviation who suffered grave criticism from critics as a case in point, saying, women, and indeed every one will always be criticized, however, they must be determined to forge forward.

Meanwhile, the reverend who has consistently supported the causes of widows and is regarded as a mentor to women across the country was decorated with a prestigious Commonwealth Award for her contributions to women empowerment.

With the peerless example of the president of Felix Funke Adejumo Foundation, it appears the space is looking brighter for all the women in leadership across Africa and in the Commonwealth. The woman crusader was with Councillor Trish Fivey, The Worshipful the Mayor of the London Borough of Sutton, who was in attendance.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

