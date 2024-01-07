Funke Akindele’s Film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Hits N1 billion In Tickets, Marks Highest-Grossing Nollywood Film Ever

“A Tribe Called Judah,” Funke Akindele’s newest film effort, has made N1 billion in ticket sales 20 days after its premiere in theaters.

This action-packed comedy stars Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, and Olumide Oworu. It follows a family who goes on a heist to rob a luxury furniture store, only to find armed robbers already inside the mall.

The big-screen spectacular, distributed nationally by Film One, began its theatrical run on December 15, 2023, breaking the previous record theater ticket figures of Sugar Rush and King, with 231,053 admissions and an astounding N1.02 billion in total revenues.

Breaking down the box office figures, the film’s financial run is as follows, according on data released by the Nigerian box office on X:

In under three weeks, A Tribe Called Judah surpassed admission records set by blockbusters such as Sugar Rush (229,060) and King of Boys (220,565).

The film had already earned an incredible N780 million in its first fifteen days as of December 30, sustaining an excellent daily gross of N55 million to N75 million over the Christmas season. Approximately N60 million N60 million was recorded within the first 48 hours of distribution.

It had raised N613 million in just two weeks, and more recently N854 million. By January 3, the picture had risen even higher, generating an amazing N997 million in sales of tickets before ultimately reaching the remarkable milestone of over N1 billion.

Funke Akindele, known as the box office queen, has previously tasted success with films like “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” grossing N636 million in 2020, and “Battle on Buka Street” at N668 million in 2022.

The billion-naira record, previously held by Hollywood’s “Black Panther 2” at N1.04 billion, marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian film industry.

The Group CEO of FilmHouse Group, Kene Okwuosa, speaking on the box office record achieved by A Tribe Called Judah in a statement said.

“We are witnessing a golden era for Nigerian cinema, and Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ reaching the 1 billion Naira mark is an indication that the creative industry. Despite the stiff competition from international streaming platforms, our local content continues to thrive, engaging audiences on a grand scale.”