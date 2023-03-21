Funke Akindele Breaks Silence Over Political Defeat

Funke Akindele, a popular Nollywood star, said that being on the ballot for the Lagos State governorship election was a learning experience, and she believes she gave a good account of herself despite losing the election.

Akindele was Adediran Abdul-running Azeez’s mate in the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election (Jandor). The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer and incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu won the election, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finishing third.

Despite her defeat, the actress remains upbeat, insisting that she still has a lot to learn.

“It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office,” Funke Akindele said.

“I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed as a matter of fact.

“I also want to encourage all who mean well for the nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy towards the system, however, if we do not speak, we would never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up.

“Thank you once again Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritizing the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people. Eko oni baje!”

