Canada is becoming the most popular country in Nigeria for international study due to the affordable tuition, application process, friendly environment and fully-funded Canadian scholarships. Canada is one country that accepts immigrants and gives them easy entry through schools, permanent residency and jobs.

Canadian schools offer fully-funded Canadian scholarships to international students to encourage and support their academic journey and to woo prospective students.

The Big Scholarships in Canada for 2022 and 2023 are open. These Scholarships are open in the most reputable Canadian Universities.

International Students can apply for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD Scholarships in Canada. You can get Admission to Canada Without IELTS by exploring various Universities in Canada.

Here are fully-funded Canadian scholarships for international students

University of Alberta Scholarship

The University of Alberta Scholarships in Canada for 2022/2023 is open.

The University of Alberta is a Top 5 Canadian university offering Full Scholarships for International Students in Canada to Study Master’s Programs and PhD. Degree Programs.

Once you apply to study at this institution, you will be automatically considered for a scholarship.

Click on this link for more information.

McCall MacBain Scholarships

You can apply for the McCall MacBain Scholarship in 2022 if you are planning to apply for Fall 2023 admission to a full-time Master or second-entry professional undergraduate program at McGill University.

Programs with Summer 2023 admission only are also acceptable. The program must consist of 45 credits or more, primarily on McGill University’s downtown or Macdonald campuses.

Click on this link for more information and how to apply for this scholarship.

Montréal University Scholarship

Université de Montréal Scholarships 2022-2023 are tuition fee exemption scholarships. International students from all over the world are eligible to apply. These scholarships are available for undergraduate, Master and PhD studies. Montréal University Scholarships will provide up to $27,300 per year.

Click on this link to apply for this scholarship.

University of Toronto Scholarship

The University of Toronto offers thousands of student awards worth more than $106 million annually. Student awards may be based on merit (e.g., scholarships), financial need (e.g., grants) or a combination of both.

Click on this link for more information and how to apply for this scholarship.

University of Waterloo Scholarship

The Waterloo Scholarships in Canada for International Students to Study Undergraduate, Masters, and PhD. Degree Programs.

Queen’s University Scholarships in Canada

Queen’s University Scholarships in Canada do not require IELTS to Study Undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD. Degree Programs. More than 2,940 international students made Queen’s University their Education Destination in 2019.

For more information, click on this link to get all the information you need.

Concordia University Scholarships in Canada

The Concordia University Scholarships for international students in Canada to study Undergraduate, Master’s, Doctoral, Diploma, or Certificate programs. For more information, visit here.

University of Saskatchewan Scholarships in Canada

The University of Saskatchewan Scholarships for Undergraduate, Graduate Degree programs are open. The University of Saskatchewan is a Canadian public research university founded on March 19, 1907, offering a full range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

For more information about this scholarship, Visit Here

Government of Canada Scholarships

The Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship is a Government of Canada Scholarship. Finally, the Government of Canada accepts applications for the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships 2022. Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships Offers Up to 166 scholarships annually.

Visit Here for more information about the Government of Canada scholarship, eligibility and how to apply.