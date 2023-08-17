Full List: Tinubu Assigns Portfolios To Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has announced the portfolios for the 45 confirmed ministerial nominees, with former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike in command of the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo in charge of the Ministry of Aviation.

Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation) are the other ministers.

Full list

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Minister of Works, David Umahi Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar Minister of Education, Tahir Maman Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)