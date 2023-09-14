Full List: Sanwo-Olu Swears In 37 New Commissioners, Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in 37 new Commissioners and Special Advisers who will work with him to oversee the state’s affairs for the next four years.

The Lagos State Governor urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers who took their oaths of office at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa Ikeja to take their roles seriously and serve in the best interests of the people.

Sanwo-Olu praised the state House Assembly for its work during the nominations vetting process, which lasted about four weeks.

He also urged the new cabinet members to give their utmost and ensure that their job reflects quality at all times by guiding the people.

Sanwo-Olu informed citizens of the state that his administration will complete current capital projects like as the Agric-Isawo Road, the Red Line project, the Ojota-Opebi link bridge, and the second section of the Blue Rail Line from mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Full list

Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD) Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor) Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs