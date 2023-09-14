Full List: Sanwo-Olu Swears In 37 New Commissioners, Special Advisers

Full List: Sanwo-Olu Swears In 37 New Commissioners, Special Advisers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in 37 new Commissioners and Special Advisers who will work with him to oversee the state’s affairs for the next four years.

The Lagos State Governor urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers who took their oaths of office at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa Ikeja to take their roles seriously and serve in the best interests of the people.

Sanwo-Olu praised the state House Assembly for its work during the nominations vetting process, which lasted about four weeks.

He also urged the new cabinet members to give their utmost and ensure that their job reflects quality at all times by guiding the people.

Sanwo-Olu informed citizens of the state that his administration will complete current capital projects like as the Agric-Isawo Road, the Red Line project, the Ojota-Opebi link bridge, and the second section of the Blue Rail Line from mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Full list

  1. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
  2. Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education
  3. Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties
  4. Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
  5. Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
  6. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture
  7. Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism
  8. Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
  9. Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
  10. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
  11. Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment
  12. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
  13. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health
  14. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs
  15. Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing
  16. Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation
  17. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health
  18. Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy
  19. Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
  20. Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
  21. Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology
  22. Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture
  23. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade and Investment
  24. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning
  25. Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance
  26. Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation
  27. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment
  28. Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing
  29. Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
  30. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment
  31. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
  32. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture
  33. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS
  34. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
  35. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation
  36. Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
  37. Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
AfDB Announces Inaugural USD Global Benchmark Sustainable Hybrid Capital Transaction
READ ALSO

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here