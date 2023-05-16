Full List Of Nigerian Guinness World Record Holders

In Celebration of Nigeria’s very own Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, who has just broken the current Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” after hitting the 87 hours 45 minutes mark set by Indian Chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

We at Bizwatch Nigeria are here to showcase other Nigerian Guinness world record holder by giving you the best 20 of out them. Here is the full list of Nigerians who have held and are currently holding Guinness World Records:

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh (Kaffy): She set the record for the “Longest Dance Party” in 2006, dancing for 55 hours and 40 minutes. Gbenga Ezekiel – Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg. (February 2023) Divine Ikubor aka Rema – Record for ‘Calm Down’ as the first No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart, the world’s first regional streaming chart. (May 2023) Harrison Chinedu: Known as the “Bicycle Footballer,” he rode a bicycle with a football on his head for the farthest distance in 2016, covering 103.6 km (64.4 miles). Olawunmi Treasures Bayode: He set the record for the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” in 2018, reading for 120 hours (5 days). Anthony Olaseni Joshua: He became the world heavyweight boxing champion in 2016 and held the record for being the first heavyweight champion of Nigerian heritage. Chidera Anemege (Chiddy): Alongside his bandmate, he set the record for the “Longest Freestyle Rap” in 2011, rapping for 9 hours, 18 minutes, and 22 seconds. DJ Obi: He achieved the record for the “Longest Marathon DJ’ing” in 2016, DJ’ing for 240 hours (10 days). Ifeoma White-Thorpe: She set the record for receiving the highest number of Ivy League College acceptance letters in 2017, being accepted to all eight Ivy League schools. Adetunwase Adenle: He holds the record for the “Largest Collection of Football Shirts by a Single Individual” with over 1,000 different football shirts. Emmanual Ohuabunwa: He set the record for the “Largest Object Made from Aluminum Cans” in 2017, creating a giant sculpture measuring 16.5 ft long and 9 ft wide. Olakunle Churchill: He organized the “Largest Cake in Africa” in 2016, which weighed over 10 tons and measured 35 feet long. Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo – The most consecutive football passes with the soles (team of two). (December 2021) Folashade Oluwafemiayo – The heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category with 152.5 kg (December 2021) Chinonso Eche – The most football headers in a prone position in one minute, which is 23. (October 2021) Vincent Okezie – The most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs. (March 2022) Haruna Abdulazeez – The most American football touches with the feet in one minute (October 2020) Peter Aho – Record for six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone. (October 2021) Bayo Omoboriowo – The largest photo book, which was measured at 60.84 m² (654 ft² 87 in²). (September 2021)

These individuals have made significant achievements in their respective fields, earning them a place in the Guinness World Records.