List Of Currently Open Scholarships Across The World

Saving money on your education is always a good idea! These scholarships from world-class colleges support overseas students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Some are willing to pay your entire tuition, so don’t be shy about applying!
Check out this week’s list of presently available scholarships:
1. University of Hong Kong Scholarships
DEADLINE: August 24
For: Bachelor’s
Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fee coverage, Allowance
2. Monash University Scholarships
DEADLINE: August 31
For: Master’s, Ph.D.
Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fee, Health Insurance
3. University of Sydney Scholarships
DEADLINE: September 1
For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Ph.D
Scholarship benefits: Up to AUD 40,000
4. Korea University Scholarships
DEADLINE: September 2
For: Bachelor’s
Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fees
5. University of Adelaide Scholarships
DEADLINE: September 12
For: Bachelor’s, Master’s
Scholarship benefits: Up to 50% tuition fee coverage
6. University of New South Wales Scholarships
DEADLINE: September 30
For: Master’s, Ph.D.
Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees, Annual stipend, Health insurance
7. University of Southern California Scholarships
DEADLINE: November 1
For: Bachelor’s
Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees
8. Johns Hopkins Scholarships
DEADLINE: November 15
For: Bachelor’s
Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fees, Accommodation
9. Boston University Scholarships
DEADLINE: December 1
For: Bachelor’s
Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition and student fees
10. Australian National University Scholarships
DEADLINE: December 15
For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Ph.D.
Scholarship benefits: Up to 50% tuition fee coverage