List Of Currently Open Scholarships Across The World

Saving money on your education is always a good idea! These scholarships from world-class colleges support overseas students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Some are willing to pay your entire tuition, so don’t be shy about applying!

Check out this week’s list of presently available scholarships:

1. University of Hong Kong Scholarships

DEADLINE: August 24

For: Bachelor’s

Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fee coverage, Allowance

2. Monash University Scholarships

DEADLINE: August 31

For: Master’s, Ph.D.

Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fee, Health Insurance

3. University of Sydney Scholarships

DEADLINE: September 1

For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Ph.D

Scholarship benefits: Up to AUD 40,000

4. Korea University Scholarships

DEADLINE: September 2

For: Bachelor’s

Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fees

5. University of Adelaide Scholarships

DEADLINE: September 12

For: Bachelor’s, Master’s

Scholarship benefits: Up to 50% tuition fee coverage

6. University of New South Wales Scholarships

DEADLINE: September 30

For: Master’s, Ph.D.

Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees, Annual stipend, Health insurance

7. University of Southern California Scholarships

DEADLINE: November 1

For: Bachelor’s

Scholarship benefits: Full tuition fees

8. Johns Hopkins Scholarships

DEADLINE: November 15

For: Bachelor’s

Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition fees, Accommodation

9. Boston University Scholarships

DEADLINE: December 1

For: Bachelor’s

Scholarship benefits: Up to full tuition and student fees

10. Australian National University Scholarships

DEADLINE: December 15

For: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Ph.D.

Scholarship benefits: Up to 50% tuition fee coverage

