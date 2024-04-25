FULL LIST: Multichoice Price Increase For DStv, GOtv

Four months after its last increase, Multichoice, a broadcasting firm in Nigeria, increased the cost of its services. The business examined all of the pricing in its bundles. The revised rates will go into effect on May 1, 2024.

The most recent price rise made the DStv Premium bundle cost N37,000 instead of N29,500. In a same vein, the Compact package climbed from N12,500 to N15,700, while the DStv Compact+ went up from N19,800 to N25,000.

The Comfam package moved from N7,400 to N9,300. Yanga package moved up from 4,200 to N5,100 while Padi package increased from N2,950 to N3,600. HDPVR was increased from N4,000 to N5,000, the Access Fees package from N4,000 to N5,000, and XtraView moved from N4,000 to N5,000.

Meanwhile, the Gotv Supa+ package moved from N12,500 to N15,700, Supa package from N7,600 to N9,600, and Max package from N5,700 to N7,200. While the Jolli package was jacked up from N3,950 to N4,850, the Jinja package moved from N2,700 to N3,300, and Smallie package from N1,300 to N1,575.

Bizwatch Nigeria reports that the company implemented an upward review of prices in December 2023, days after announcing a $72m loss in its financial statement for the third quarter of the year.

Checks on the company’s reviewed price list then showed a 20 per cent per cent hike in the company’s packages across the board.