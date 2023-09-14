Full List: FG Issues Flood Alert For 13 States

The Federal Government (FG) has issued a flood warning, predicting that heavy rains in 13 northern states will likely cause flooding between September 13 and 17, 2023.

The Ministry of Environment, through its National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, announced on Wednesday that 50 villages in the North would be affected.

According to the agency, because of the rise in the water levels of the rivers Benue and Niger, adjacent villages up to Bayelsa have been warned to take preventive steps in the coming days.

The affected states are: