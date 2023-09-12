Full List: FCCPC Delists 37 Loan Apps

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) recently delisted 37 Digital Money Lending (DML) apps for voilating its rules and harassing customers.

The FCCPC has been shaking up the digital money lending market for some time now, after harassment of Nigerians by lenders.

According to the commission, Google permanently removed delisted lending apps from the Play Store.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that FCCPC is closely monitoring 54 DMLs.

In July and August, the FCCPC also had illegal digital money-lending apps.

Here’s the full list of digital money lending apps recently delisted by FCCPC

  1. Swiftkash App
  2. Hen Credit Loan App
  3. Cash Door App
  4. Joy Cash-Loan Up To 1,000,000 App
  5. Eaglecash App
  6. Luckyloan Personal Loan App
  7. Getloan App
  8. Easeloan Apps
  9. Naira Naija
  10. Cashlawn App
  11. Easynaira App
  12. Crediting App
  13. Yoyi App
  14. Nut Loan App
  15. Cashpal App
  16. Nairaeasy Gist Loan App
  17. Camelloan App
  18. Nairaloan App
  19. Moneytreefinance Made Easy App
  20. Cashme App
  21. Secucash App
  22. Creditbox App
  23. Cashmama App
  24. Crimson Credit App
  25. Galaxy Credit App
  26. Ease Cash App
  27. Xcredit
  28. Imoney
  29. Naira Naija
  30. Imoneyplus-Instant
  31. Nairanaija-Instant
  32. Nownowmoney
  33. Naija Cash
  34. Eagle Cash
  35. Firstnell App
  36. Flypay
  37. Spark Credit

On August 2, 2023 FCCPC urged Google to remove some money lending apps from its platform.

Commission entered an order to Google LLC (Google) to remove same from the Playstore, and prohibited payment gateways or services from providing or continuing services to the affected businesses.

The Commission as part of its continuing investigation and audit, has identified additional apps operating on the Google Playstore without regulatory approval or in violation of the Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 (Guidelines).

FCCPC delisted the following DMLs in August, 2023.

  1. Getloan
  2. Joy Cash-Loan Up to 1,000,000
  3. Camelloan
  4. Cashlawn
  5. Nairaloan
  6. Eaglecash
  7. Moneytreefinance Made Easy
  8. Luckyloan Personal Loan
  9. Cashme
  10. Easynaira
  11. Swiftcash
  12. Crediting
  13. Swiftkash
  14. Hen Credit loan
  15. Nut loan
  16. Cash door
  17. Cashpal
  18. Nairaeasy gist loan
