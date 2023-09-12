Full List: FCCPC Delists 37 Loan Apps

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) recently delisted 37 Digital Money Lending (DML) apps for voilating its rules and harassing customers.

The FCCPC has been shaking up the digital money lending market for some time now, after harassment of Nigerians by lenders.

According to the commission, Google permanently removed delisted lending apps from the Play Store.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that FCCPC is closely monitoring 54 DMLs.

In July and August, the FCCPC also had illegal digital money-lending apps.

Here’s the full list of digital money lending apps recently delisted by FCCPC

Swiftkash App Hen Credit Loan App Cash Door App Joy Cash-Loan Up To 1,000,000 App Eaglecash App Luckyloan Personal Loan App Getloan App Easeloan Apps Naira Naija Cashlawn App Easynaira App Crediting App Yoyi App Nut Loan App Cashpal App Nairaeasy Gist Loan App Camelloan App Nairaloan App Moneytreefinance Made Easy App Cashme App Secucash App Creditbox App Cashmama App Crimson Credit App Galaxy Credit App Ease Cash App Xcredit Imoney Naira Naija Imoneyplus-Instant Nairanaija-Instant Nownowmoney Naija Cash Eagle Cash Firstnell App Flypay Spark Credit

On August 2, 2023 FCCPC urged Google to remove some money lending apps from its platform.

Commission entered an order to Google LLC (Google) to remove same from the Playstore, and prohibited payment gateways or services from providing or continuing services to the affected businesses.

The Commission as part of its continuing investigation and audit, has identified additional apps operating on the Google Playstore without regulatory approval or in violation of the Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022 (Guidelines).

FCCPC delisted the following DMLs in August, 2023.