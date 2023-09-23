Full List: AMAA Unveils 2023 Nomination List

The nominees for the 19th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have been announced.

The 2023 Awards will include 26 categories, including Best Nigerian Film, for which prominent films such as Gangs of Lagos, Brotherhood, Anikulapo, Mami Wata, 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four), L.I.F.E, and The Trade have been nominated.

AMAA 2023 Nomination List

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film

Lions – Ethiopia

Riel – Namibia

Enmity Djin – Mauritania

Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation

Lost – Uganda

Azania Rises – South Africa • Jabari – Ghana

Bashorum Gaa – Nigeria

Best Documentary

Africa Cradle of Humanity and Modern CivilizaHon – Senegal/Canada

Nightlife in Lasgidi – Nigeria

Maayo Wonaa Keerol – The River is not a Border – Senegal

Ifine (Beauty) – Sierra Leone

LeSpectre de Boko Haram – Cameron

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Pusha Pressa Phanda – South Africa

Anikulapo – Nigeria

The Kitera Chronicle – Uganda

Four Walls – South Africa

Mami Wata – Nigeria

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad

Talia’s Journey – Christophe Rolin (Senegal/Belgium)

Golden Stripes – Peace Osigbe (Nigeria/UK)

KOFA – Jude Idada (Nigeria/Canada)

Best Diaspora Short Film

We Were Meant To – (United States) – directed by Tari Wariebi

The Ballad of Olive Morris – (United Kingdom) – directed by Alex Kayode-Kay

Fifty-Four Days – (United Kingdom) – directed by Cat White and Phoebe Torrance

Raw Materials – (Jamaica – directed by Sosiessia Nixon-Kelly

Best Diaspora Documentary

Sound of the Police – (United States) – directed by Stanley Nelson

Fantastico Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet – (United States) – directed by

Yvan Iturriaga and Francisco Nuñez

Black Rio – (Brazil) directed by Fernando Sousa and Gabriel Barbosa

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Chee$e – (Trinidad & Tobago) directed by Damian Marcano

Our Father, The Devil – (United States) directed by Ellie Foumbi

The Pastor and the Revolutionary – (Brazil) directed by José Eduardo Belmonte

Best Achievement in Production Design

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo – Nigeria

Eve Martin – Omen – DRC

Sira – Burkina Faso

Antoine Nshimiyimana – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

Chantel Carter – Gereza – South Africa

Best Achievement in Costume Design

Bunmi Demilola Fashina – Mami Wata – Nigeria •

Toyin Bifrain Ogundeji – Anikulapo – Nigeria

Toyin Bifrain Ogundeji – Anikulapo – Nigeria Millicent Jack – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Djibril Drame – Xalé – Senegal

Elkehoste and Baloji Omen – DRC

Sidi Ouedraogo Sira – Burkina Faso

Best Achievement in Make-Up

Campell Precious Arebamen – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Hakeem Effect – Anikulapo – Nigeria

Lila Vander Elst – Omen – DRC

Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

Omowunmi Okungbure – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

Fight Like a Girl – DRC

L’Axe Lourd (The Highway) – Cameroon

Gereza – South Africa

Omen – DRC

Obinna Arua – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Andrej Gregori, Voranc Kumar, Ziga Radulji -Omen – DRC

Alexandre Dachkevitch – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Josh Borrill – The Trade – Nigeria

Emmanuel Bassey – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

Best Achievement in Sound

Juliana Oswald – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

Vianney Aube Sira – Burkina Faso

Erik Griekspoor – Omen – DRC

Samy Bardet – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Michel Tsagli – Xalé – Senegal

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Lilis Soares – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Joachim Philippe – Omen – DRC

Richard Henkels – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

Thomas Wilski – Talia’s Journey – Senegal/Belgium

Eduardo Kropotkine – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

Best Achievement in Editing

Nathan Delannoy – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Bertrand Conard – Omen – DRC

Sylvie Gadner – Sira – Burkina Faso

Layla Swart – Gereza

Madhew Leutwyler – DRC

Best Achievement in Screenplay

C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Ufuoma MeHHri – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Moussa Sene Absa, Pierre Magny, Ben Diogay Beye – Xalé – Senegal

Madhew Leutwyler – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

Mami Wata

Anikulapo

4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)

Gangs of Lagos

The Trade

L.I.F.E.

Brotherhood

Best Young/Promising Actor

Maleek Sanni – Gangs of Lagos

Jennifer Ewube -L’axe Lourd (The Highway)

Darisimi Nadi – Obara’m

Sanou Titiama – Le chant des fusils (The Song of the Rifle)

Eyiyemi Afolyan – Anikulapo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Francis Onwuchei – The Trade – Nigeria

Jeff Jackson – Four Walls – South Africa

Hakeem Kae-Kazim – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

Jimmy-Jean Louis -Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Mami Wata – Nigeria

Rokhaya Niang – Xalé – Senegal

Clarck Natmbwe – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Richard Mofe Demalo – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Marc Zinga – Omen – DRC

Fenando Kamugisha – The Fallen Advocate –Uganda

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood – Nigeria

Justine Murichii – Shimoni – Kenya

Mike Danon – Sira – Burkina Faso

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Lucie Debay – Omen – DRC

Ehle Mbali Mlotshwa – Four Walls – South Africa

Nafissatou Cissé – Sira – Burkina Faso

Adesua Etomi – Gangs of Lagos – Nigeria

Nse Ikpe Etim – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) – Nigeria

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo – Nigeria

Ama Qamata – Fight Like a Girl – DRC

First Debut Feature by a Director

Baloji – Omen – DRC

Ery Claver – Our Lady of the Chinese Shop – Angola

Jean Elliot Ilboudo (le Chant des fusils)The Song of the Riffle – Burkina Faso

Best Director

Moussa Sene Absa – Xalé

C. J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi – Mami Wata

Baloji – Omen

Apolline Traore – Sira

Izu Ojukwu – 4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Kgosana Monchusi, Menzi Mzimela, Juvaiś Dunn – Four Walls

Best Film

Xalé- Senegal

Mami Wata – Nigeria

4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four) Nigeria

Omen – DRC

Four Walls – South Africa

Sira – Burkina Faso

Anikulapo – Nigeria