FULL LIST: 2024 Grammy Award Winners

Nigerian musicians had a dismal performance at the 66th Grammy Awards, which were held on Sunday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with none of them taking home a prize.

Five Nigerian artists, David Adeleke, better known as Davido; Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy; Ahmed Ololade, well known as Asake; Olamide Adedeji, better known as Baddo; and Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, all missed out on the Grammy with a total of ten nominations in various prize categories.

The five artists received nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards in November of 2023.

Below is the full list of winners of the 66th Grammy Awards:

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano – Asake and Olamide

City Boys – Burna Boy

Water – Tyla WINNER

Unavailable – Davido Featuring Musa Keys

Rush – Ayra Starr

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin’ On Top Of The World – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

Attention – Doja Cat

All My Life – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole WINNER

Spin Bout U – Drake & 21 Savage

Low – SZA

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías — Susana Baca

History — Bokanté

I Told Them… — Burna Boy

This Moment – Shakti WINNER

Timeless — Davido

BEST RAP ALBUM

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

Michael – Killer Mike WINNER

Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

Utopia – Travis Scott

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone – Burna Boy

Pashto – Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia WINNER

FEEL – Davido

Milagro Y Desastre – Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets – Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)

Best Album Notes

Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – WINNER

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel

Gieo

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project – WINNER

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Music Film

How I’m Feeling Now -Lewis Capaldi

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour – Kendrick Lamar

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie WINNER

I Am Everything – Little Richard

Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur

Best Music Video

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

I’m Only Sleeping – The Beatles WINNER

What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish

Count Me Out – Kendrick Lamar

Rush – Troye Sivan

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Barbie World [From “Barbie The Album”]

What Was I Made For? [From “Barbie The Album”] – WINNER

Dance The Night [From “Barbie The Album”]

I’m Just Ken [From “Barbie The Album”]

Lift Me Up [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By”]

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner

Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab WINNER

God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Montaigne, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson WINNER

Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Aurora

Barbie The Album – WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

What’s In A Name? – Dave Chappelle – WINNER

Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

History

Jaguar II – WINNER

Multitudes

The Record

Best Immersive Audio Album

God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

The Diary Of Alicia Keys – WINNER

Blue Clear Sky

Silence Between Songs

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos – WINNER

The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Tropical Latin Album

Voy A Ti – Luis Figueroa

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo… – Rubén Blades… WINNER

Niche Sinfónico – Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA – Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives

Best Gospel Album

I Love You – Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way – Maverick City Music

All Things New: Live In Orlando – Tye Tribbett WINNER

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute To The King – The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South – Blind Boys Of Alabama WINNER

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times – Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross – Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light – Gaither Vocal Band

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL – Killer Mike WINNER

HEROES & VILLIANS – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

UTOPIA – Travis Scott

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét WINNER

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walke

Best Remixed Recording

Alien Love Call

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) – WINNER

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)