Full List: 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards Winners

Kendrick Lamar was the night’s biggest winner, taking home four awards at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, which took held on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center and were broadcast on October 10, 2023.

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé
WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
WINNER: SZA
Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown
WINNER (TIE): Usher
Drake
The Weeknd

Best Group

City Girls
WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
WINNER: Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré
WINNER: Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
WINNER: Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
WINNER: Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
WINNER: Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

