Full 2023 Presidential Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday March 1, 2023 announced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.

The election was conducted across all the 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja on February 25, 2023.

Below is the breakdown of votes gotten the 4 major political parties; All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP.

1. Ekiti State

Total votes cast – 308,171

APC – 201,494 (65%)✅

PDP – 89,554 (29%)

LP- 11,397 (4%)

NNPP – 264 (0.1%)

2. Kwara

Total votes cast: 496,683

APC: 263,572 (53%)✅

PDP: 136,909 (28%)

LP: 31,166 (6%)

NNPP: 3141 (1%)

3. Osun State

Total votes cast: 756,744

APC: 343,945 (46%)

PDP: 354,366 (47%)✅

LP: 23,283 (3%)

NNPP: 713

4. Ondo State

Total votes cast: 570,017

APC – 369,924 (65%)✅

PDP – 115,463 (20%)

LP – 47,350 (8%)

NNPP – 930 (0.1%)

5. Ogun State

Total votes cast: 611,448

APC: 341,554 (56%)✅

PDP: 123,831 (20%)

LP: 85,829 (14%)

NNPP: 2,200

6. Oyo State

Total votes cast: 851,956

APC – 449,884 (53%)✅

PDP – 182,977 ( 22%)

LP – 99,110 (12%)

NNPP – 4,095 (0.5%)

7. Yobe State

Total votes cast: 397,331

APC – 151,459 (38%)

PDP – 198,567 (50%)✅

LP – 2,406 (0.6%)

NNPP – 18,270 (5%)

8. Enugu State

Total votes cast: 468,891

APC – 4,772 ( 1%)

PDP – 15,749 (3%)

LP – 428,640 (89%)✅

NNPP – 1,808 (0.4%)

9. Lagos State

Total votes cast: 1,335,729

APC – 572,606 (43%)

PDP – 75,750 (6%)

LP – 582,454 (44%)✅

NNPP – 8,442 (0.6%)

10. Gombe State

Total votes cast: 533,778

APC – 146,977( 28%)

PDP – 319,123 (58%)✅

LP – 26,160 (5%)

NNPP – 10,520(2%)

11. Jigawa State

Total votes cast: 954,805

APC – 421,390(44%)✅

PDP – 386,597(40%)

LP – 1,889(0.1%)

NNPP – 98,234(10%)

12. Adamawa State

Total votes cast: 761,621

APC – 182,881(24%)

PDP – 417,611(54%)✅

LP – 105,648(13%)

NNPP – 8,006(1%)

13. Katsina State

Total votes cast: 1,091,187

APC – 482,283( 44%)

PDP – 489,095(44.8%)✅

LP – 6,376(0.6%)

NNPP – 69,386 (6.3%)

14. Nasarawa

Total Votes Cast: 556937

APC: 172,922 (31%)

PDP: 147,093 (26%)

LP: 191,361 (34%)✅

NNPP: 4,095

15. Niger State

Total votes cast: 813,355

APC – 375,183(46%)✅

PDP – 284,898(35%)

LP – 80,452(9%)

NNPP – 21,836(3%)

16. Benue State

Total votes cast: 797,762

APC – 310,468(38.9%)✅

PDP -130,081(16%)

LP – 308,372(38.6%)

NNPP -4,740(0.5%)

17. FCT

Total votes cast: 478,652

APC – 90,902(18.9%)

PDP – 74,194(15.5%)

LP – 281,717(58.8%)✅

NNPP – 4,517(0.9%)

18. Akwa Ibom State

Total votes cast: 587,417

APC – 160,620(27%)

PDP – 214,012(36%)✅

LP – 132,683(22%)

NNPP – 7,796

19. Edo State

Total votes cast: 600,395

APC – 144,471(24%)

PDP – 89,585(14%)

LP – 331,163(55%)✅

NNPP – 2,743

20. Abia State

Total votes cast: 381,683

APC – 8,914(2%)

PDP – 22,676(6%)

LP – 327,095(85%)✅

NNPP –

21. Kogi State

Total votes cast: 476,038

APC – 240,751(50%)✅

PDP – 145,104(30%)

LP – 56,217(11%)

NNPP –

22. Bauchi State

Total votes cast: 882,546

APC – 316,694(35%)

PDP – 426,607(48%)✅

LP – 27,373(3%)

NNPP – 72,103(8%)

23. Plateau State

Total votes cast: 1,111,164

APC – 307,195(27%)

PDP – 243,808(21%)

LP – 466,272(41%)✅

NNPP – 8,869

24. Bayelsa State

Total votes cast: 173,111

APC – 42,572(24.5%)

PDP – 68,818(39%)✅

LP – 49,975(28%)

NNPP – 540

25. Kaduna State

Total votes cast: 1,401,376

APC – 399,293(28%)

PDP – 554,360(39%)✅

LP – 294,494(21%)

NNPP – 92,969

26. Kebbi State

Total votes cast: 591,475

APC – 248,088(41%)

PDP – 285,175(48%)✅

LP – 10,682(1.8%)

NNPP – 5,038

27. Kano State

Total votes cast: 1,746,410

APC – 517,341(29%)

PDP – 131,716(7.5%)

LP – 28,513(1.6%)

NNPP – 997,279(57%) ✅

28. Zamfara State

Total votes cast: 519,431

APC – 298,396(57%)✅

PDP – 193,978(37%)

LP – 1,660

NNPP – 4,044

29. Sokoto State

Total votes cast: 607,890

APC – 285,444(46%)

PDP – 288,679(47%)✅

LP – 6,568

NNPP – 1300

30. Cross River State

Total votes cast: 441,576

APC – 130,520(29%)

PDP – 95,425(21%)

LP – 179,917(40%)✅

NNPC – 1,644

31. Delta State

Total votes cast:

APC – 90,183 (13%)

PDP – 161,600 (24%)

LP – 341,866 (52%)✅

NNPP – 3,122

32. Ebonyi State

Total votes cast: 337,341

APC – 42,402 (12%)

PDP – 13,503 (0.4%)

LP – 259,738 (76%)✅

NNPP – 1,661

33. Anambra State

Total votes cast: 624,612

APC – 5,111 (0.8%)

PDP -9,036 (0.1%)

LP – 584,621 (93%)✅

NNPP – 1,967

34. Taraba State

Total votes cast: 517,818

APC – 135,165 (26%)

PDP – 189,017 (36%)✅

LP – 146,315 (28%)

NNPP – 12,818

35. Borno State

Total votes cast: 497,945

APC – 252,282 (50.6%)✅

PDP – 190,921 (38%)

LP – 7,205 (1.4%)

NNPP – 4,626

36. Rivers State

Total votes cast: 553,944

APC – 231,591 (41%)✅

PDP – 88,468 (16%)

LP – 175,071 (31%)

NNPP – 1,322

37. Imo State

Total votes cast: 477,957

APC – 66,406 (13%)

PDP – 30,234 (6%)

LP – 360,495 (75%)✅

NNPP – 1,552

Total Votes

APC = 8,805,655 (27 States above 25%)

PDP = 6,984,285

LP = 6,100,833

NNPP = 1,487,187

Difference = 1,821,370