Fugitive Maina Arrested In Niger Republic

December 1, 2020027
Security agencies in Niger Republic have arrested the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Punch reports that a top security officer made this known saying Maina was arrested by Nigerian Security agencies in the country on Monday.

Maina, who is being prosecuted on 12 counts of money laundering to the tune of N2bn by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), jumped bail, forcing the trial judge, Justice Abang Okon, to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He was said to have stopped attending his trial since September 29, 2020, prompting Justice Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, last Monday.

The court, however, granted bail to the Borno South senator last Friday.

The EFCC had earlier informed the court that it had sought the assistance of the United States and Niger Republic for the arrest of Maina.

David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a Master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist. He has a diverse experience in book publishing, ghost writing, biographies, proof reading and other writing/content writing activities. He is a business analyst/consultant and has four times, worked with Accenture on the Tony Elumelu Foundation Empowerment Program (TEFEP) as a business analyst helping to select 1,000 African applicants for the TEF Grant.
