#FuelPriceHike: DPR Seals 11 Stations in Abuja

March 18, 2021090
Sale Of Petrol No Longer Profitable, Oil Marketers Laments

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 11 filling stations in Abuja for under dispensing, over pricing of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known Petrol.

The affected stations were also sanctioned for not taking proper safety precautions.

The DPR Zonal Operations Controller in Abuja, Mr Abubakar Buba, who sealed the stations during a monitoring exercise on Wednesday, said the agency would intensify its surveillance to make sure that filling station operators complied with laid down rules and regulations.

“We sanctioned about eight stations yesterday and three others today because of over pricing and under dispensing of products,” Buba said.

Though he said most of the stations visited were not hoarding products, few of them did not comply with safety protocols.

“So far so good, there are no queues, we did not find any station hoarding but we discovered few infractions which we have noted down and they are going to pay the appropriate fine”, he said.

He urged filling stations operators to ensure that manholes were properly covered after every stocktaking to avoid water ingress.

He assured that the DPR would sustain the monitoring and would come after any station that would be found wanting in any of operations infractions.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

