Fuel Tanker Explosion In Abeokuta Kills 3, Burns Vehicles

January 19, 2021024
A fuel tanker exploded on Ibrahim Babangida Boulevard in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 3 people dead.

The fuel-laden tanker is said to have fallen down and emptied its content after a brake failure.

Devastating Accident

At least five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt in the fire.

A number of people suffered varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital, the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo said.

“Incidents like this nature will always happen and we are always on top of it in the procurement of equipment and even fire tenders,” he said.

The state fire service, men of the civil defence, and other security operatives have since put the situation under control.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

