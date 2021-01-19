Fuel Tanker Explosion In Abeokuta Kills 3, Burns Vehicles

January 19, 2021 24

A fuel tanker exploded on Ibrahim Babangida Boulevard in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 3 people dead.

The fuel-laden tanker is said to have fallen down and emptied its content after a brake failure.

Devastating Accident

At least five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt in the fire.

A number of people suffered varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital, the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo said.

“Incidents like this nature will always happen and we are always on top of it in the procurement of equipment and even fire tenders,” he said.

The state fire service, men of the civil defence, and other security operatives have since put the situation under control.

See Twitter reactions:

UPDATE: The unfortunate fire incident has been put under control with combined efforts of men of the Federal and Ogun State Fire Service alongside sister agencies.#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA #OgunState pic.twitter.com/xIplK8DPpM — Ogun State Government (@OgsgTweets) January 19, 2021

The rate at which fire burns this days. It's really confusing like it's just a Black Tuesday in Abeokuta! This is too much 😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oOgWxaEgO6 — Osas (@classyosas) January 19, 2021

A very Sad Tuesday morning in Abeokuta. pic.twitter.com/KxghW0bkpF — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 19, 2021