Fuel scarcity: Supply Disruptions Force Closure of Lagos, Ogun Fuel Stations

Fuel scarcity loomed large in parts of Lagos and Ogun State on Monday as several fuel stations grappled with supply disruptions, leading to palpable tension among residents.

A visit to areas like Ikotun, Akonwonjo Egbeda, and Igando in Lagos revealed numerous shuttered fuel outlets, with only a few dispensing stations operational. Long queues were observed at Mobil filling stations along the Ikotun-Idimu road and the Isheri-Igando road, indicating high demand despite the supply constraints.

Similarly, along the Egbeda-Akowonjo axis, only a single outlet owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited was dispensing fuel at the time of reporting.

In neighboring Ogun State, fuel stations along the Mowe-Ibafo axis were also affected, with several outlets closed to customers.

National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Hammed Fashola, attributed the supply disruptions to challenges in the supply chain exacerbated by the recent public holiday.

Fashola acknowledged that the disruption had commenced before the Easter holiday but expressed optimism that the situation would improve by Wednesday once the holiday effect waned.

“The Easter holiday from Friday to Monday also added to the situation. I think from Wednesday, it will ease off,” Fashola remarked, noting that the holiday had contributed to the strain on fuel supply.

The recent fuel scarcity echoes similar incidents in February, when long queues emerged across Lagos amid a strike by members of the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO). Concerns about the scarcity of premium motor spirit heightened during the NARTO strike, prompting fears among Nigerians and exacerbating the demand-supply imbalance.