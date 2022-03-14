fbpx

Fuel Scarcity: Saraki Disagrees With FG’s Claim Over Consumption Of Fuel

March 14, 20220186
Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President has rejected the Federal Government’s (FG) claims that Nigeria is consuming over 70 million litres of fuel.

Saraki voiced his disapproval of the claims while addressing the issue of fuel scarcity and the suffering it brought upon Nigerians on Channels TV which was monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

“If you remember then in 2011 when I moved the motion, we talked about how we were consuming 30 to 35 million litres a day and we said at that time that it was even too much.

“We took steps and made recommendations following my motion and the then-government took certain steps that resulted in the government seeing a reduction in subsidy by $500 million.. now to say today that we are spending 3 trillion, is definitely not adding up.

“How can anybody see Nigerians go through this? Now I’m told that we consume 70million litres, It’s not possible.

“We cannot be consuming more than 30-45 million litres. There’s no doubt that those litres of fuel are going across the border and the government is turning a blind eye. It is not possible,” he asserted.

