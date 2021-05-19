fbpx
Fuel Scarcity Looms As Oil Workers Plan To Join Strike

May 19, 2021045
The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to shutdown oil facilities nationwide in solidarity to the industrial action in Kaduna State by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The union said it would resist any move by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to injured, harass and victimize workers and labour leaders in the state for participating in the ongoing strike.

A statement by the National President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Afolabi Olawale of NUPENG stated, “The leadership of the union is therefore calling on the Federal Government to immediately call on Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to order before his arrogance and power drunk ego further push the situation into horrendous calamity as he has been doing in all issues relating to human lives and wellbeing.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Declares NLC Leader Wanted For Economic Sabotage

“The union reiterates that no labour leaders or workers as the case may be, be harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the state.

“Our union is raising this alarm following the very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-RUfai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other labour leaders to danger.

“NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized labour, the leadership of the union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shutdown of all our services in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry,” NUPENG stated.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

