Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Threatens Nationwide Strike

November 16, 2021 51

Nigerians may experience scarcity of fuel in the coming days as the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas has threatened to go on strike.

NUPENG, on Monday, gave the Federal Government a two-week strike notice, raising the possibility of fuel scarcity across the country in the coming weeks.

Citing the need to attend to oil workers’ welfare, NUPENG said it would begin the proposed strike at the expiration of the notice.

The development came via a statement signed by NUPENG President, Williams Akhoreha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi.

The union said it reached the decision during a special national delegates conference convened on last Thursday.

“We write to convey to the general public and all relevant government agencies the resolution of the special national delegates conference to issue a 14-day notice of a nationwide industrial action if some legitimate welfare and membership related issues that have been variously resolved in our favour even by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment are not adequately and conclusively addressed and resolved within the next 14 days.

“This ultimatum takes effect from Monday, November 15, 2021,” it stated.

NUPENG members basically control the downstream arm of the oil sector and an industrial action by the union would ground the supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.