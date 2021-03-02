fbpx
Fuel Queues Emerge In Oyo Amid Looming Price Hike

March 2, 2021041
Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price - Oil Marketers

Many filling stations in Oyo State Monday failed to dispense petrol to motorists as they were expecting the proposed increment of petrol pump price to about N200 per litre.

It was observed that filling stations that opened for business collected tokens from drivers before selling to them.

The high demand for the product and limited dispensing points across the state led to long queue of vehicles along the road which caused traffic and disrupted vehicular movement.

Motorists said they bought petrol at N200 per litre contrary to the official price of N162 per litre.

It was also observed hundreds of commuters were seen stranded as a result of shortage of cab, taxi and commercial motorcycles plying major roads.

Some of the affected areas in Oyo state inlcude  Olunloyo, Olorunsogo, Total Garden, Mokola, Ijokodo, Sango, Bodija, Agodi Gate, Iwo Road, Monatan, Eleyele and Ologuneru.

It was discovered that petroleum stations belonging to major marketers along the Ijokodo, Eleyele-Sango Road such as Total, Conoil and Oando were not dispensing petrol, while only Mobil located on Awolowo Road in Bodija, which opened for business, had a long queue or motor vehicles waiting to buy fuel.

READ ALSO: No Increment In Fuel Price This March – NNPC Assures Nigerians

Other petrol stations along the Agodi Gate, Iwo Road, Ologuneru, Eleyele and Monatan also experienced long queues of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has assured Nigerians that there were no plans to increase pump price in March and that there was enough stock of fuel for Nigerians to last 40 days.

It warned against panic buying over the perceived unavailability of fuel.

NNPC also urged relevant authorities to ensure that oil marketers that hoard fuel to create scarcity be sanctioned appropriately.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

