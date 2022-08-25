FSI, Others Organise Hackaton Competition, Discovers Tech Talents

Financial Services Innovators is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated to identifying digital talent in tertiary universities and supporting start-ups in the technology and financial services sectors organised a hackathon challenge to discover tech talents.

The hackathon challenge, according to FSI Executive Director Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, is a result of her ambition to develop new tech talent.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, NIBSS, GDG Lagos, Flourish, AXA Mansard, and Yellow Cowries were partners in organising the hackathon competition.

According to a release, Team Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University defeated eight other competitors to win and receive N1 million. Team Sauki Health, which finished as first runner-up, received N750,000, while Team BetaLife, which finished as second runner-up, received N500,000.

“We feel that if we start nurturing new talents in technology, we’ll be able to offer employment prospects,” the executive director of FSI remarked. Additionally, we want to alter the story. Although we have witnessed young people from Nigeria accomplishing amazing things like Flutterwave and Paystack, etc., there is still plenty to be done. Support is what the young innovators require.

“As a result, we are giving them the ladder they need to climb and realise their aspirations. With the “Financial Inclusion for All Hackathon Challenge,” we are accomplishing exactly that.

The Vice-Chancellor, Chrisland University, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, who was represented by Prof. Temidayo Akinbola, welcomed the participants by wishing them a successful deliberation and also implored the visitors to explore the many tourist attractions in the ancient city.

President of Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, thanked FSI for organising the event and lending its support to NACOS.