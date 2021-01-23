fbpx
FRSC To Introduce Digital Driver's Licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that its plans to introduce digital driver’s license that would guard against theft.

The announcement was made by the commission’s Corps Marshal., Boboye Oyeyemi on Friday in Abuja.

Boboye stated that the plan was in line with the Federal Government’s commitment of digitizing the economy.

He further said that the corps was driven by the country’s national development’s commitment to making the country safe for all to attain prosperity and good health.

According to him, the digital driver’s license which will be optional, in the first instance, will eliminate the carrying of the physical card, thereby reducing its theft and cut down the time of production.

He said that the digital licence would be accessible by the owners on any internet device when needed, adding that its sensitisation would be sustained.

According to the FRSC boss, the corps would develop synergy with the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that the National Identity project was successful.

The corps marshal said that the National Identity Number (NIN) was also compulsory for obtaining the Driver’s licence with the cooperation of the States Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRs).

“As it has been announced earlier, without the NIN, no one can obtain the Nigerian Drivers Licence again.

“The corps will no longer transact business with an individual or group, without the new prescribed federal government identification regime,” he said.

