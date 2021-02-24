FRSC To Impound Road Unworthy Vehicles, Arrest Drivers

February 24, 2021 26

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has given a directive to its operatives to impound rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, gave the directive in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, on Tuesday.

The corps marshal said the clampdown is an integral part of efforts to further reduce road accidents in the country.

According to Kazeem, the zonal commanding officers and sector commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment, and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

READ ALSO: Gov. Udodinma Defends Military Operations In Imo State

He said the operation, which will be implemented nationwide, forms part of the corps’ commitment towards enhancing its operational activities and creating a safer motoring environment.

The corps marshal said the development is premised on the realisation of FRSC’s 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 percent and fatalities by 20 percent.

Oyeyemi said motorable vehicles are important to the health, safety and economic benefits of drivers and commuters across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Petrol Price Rise By 12.8% In January, Says NBS

He urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with broken down vehicles, especially at night.

He warned that severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended, including impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines, and compulsory road safety education.

The FRSC boss also urged the public to assist the corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road through the FRSC toll-free numbers 122 or tune into the national traffic radio 107.1FM.