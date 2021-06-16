FRSC To Clamp Down On Motorists With Defective Lighting System

June 16, 2021 103

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Osun Command, says it has started apprehending vehicles with defective lighting systems on all the roads across the state.

The new Sector Commander, Paul Okpe, made this know in a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Agnes Ogungbemi, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Okpe said that the move was part of the corps’ efforts to eradicate road traffic crashes and create safe motoring environment.

“As part of the efforts geared toward curbing road traffic crashes, the FRSC in Osun has started clamping down on vehicles with defective lighting system.

“These include bad rear lights and fixing of beacon lights in place of head lamps.

“The clampdown takes effect from Tuesday, June 15, 2021, across the state,” he said.

Okpe said that most road traffic crashes occurred at night by motorists that evaded arrests during the day, because of their vehicles’ defective lighting system.

He directed the immediate activation of a special operation codenamed “OPERATION LIGHTS FOR LIFE” specifically targeting vehicle’s light sign violations.

“The enforcement shall be on a continual basis and replicated in all FRSC formations across the state to bring violators to book,” Okpe said.

The sector commander, however, enjoined the motoring public to put their vehicles’ lighting system in order to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement agents.

He advised the public against night travels, which he said was dangerous.

“The command’s ‘Public Enlightenment and Education Unit’ shall continuously educate the motoring public with emphasis on the imperatives of having functional lightning system in vehicles.

“The command will also emphasise on importance of effective patrol operations across FRSC formations in Osun, in order to achieve the desired goal of reduction in road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities,” he said.

NAN