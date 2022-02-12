fbpx

FRSC Set To Seize Vehicles Without Speed Limit Devices

February 12, 20220134
Selina Williams, the Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Taraba State revealed that the corp has concluded arrangements to impound vehicles without speed limit devices and old number plates in the state.

Williams said the decision to impound such vehicles became imperative following an upsurge in the rate of road crashes due to overspeeding and other traffic offences.

She said, “The corps has concluded plans to clamp down on all vehicles without speed limit devices and old number plates in order to mitigate road accidents.

“We will also impound vehicles which indulge in overloading and other traffic offences so as to reduce the rate of road crashes,” she said.

The commander urged motorists in the state to go online to obtain the speed limit devices to avoid the wrath of the law from catching up with them.

She equally advised vendors of the speed limit devices to set up businesses in Taraba for easy access by the motorists in the state.

FRSC Set To Seize Vehicles Without Speed Limit Devices
