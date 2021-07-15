July 15, 2021 87

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC announced that the 2021/22 recruitment portal has been opened and all qualified candidates can now apply.

FRSC Requirements

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in relation to the applied position from a recognized institution. Any added certificate either postgraduate or professional certification will be of advantage. NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificate. Applicants must not be above 35 years old. West African School Certificate (WAEC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or Candidates must have National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including the English Language.) National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings. Must be computer literate.

How to Apply for FRSC Recruitment 2021

Visit registration portal here: www.frsc.gov.ng

Begin search of available workplaces;

Begin the submission of requests.

FRSC Recruitment 2021 Shortlisted Applicant Update

If you’ve been shortlisted, then you’ve got your foot in the door. And it’s time for you to shine at the final stage – the interview.

However, it could be a telephonic, Skype, or face-to-face interview. And this is depending on the employer. When shortlisted:

Endeavor to get information about the company. Also, ensure you have a clear vision. Try to figure out why you want the specific position. And how you would be a good fit. Also, go through your application. Additionally, be interactive. It’s an interview, not an interrogation. There is much more to you than your resume. The practice goes a long way. Thus, take mock interviews with your friends or practice speaking before a mirror. It’s rare, but sometimes you do get an offer letter directly based on your application. You start planning the celebration, but remember some points before you go into that party mode: Get it in writing. Also, go over the written offer in detail. And make sure all important details are mentioned and ask questions if you don’t understand anything. Such as work profile, start date, duration, and stipend, etc. Send a thank-you letter to the employer, once you accept the offer. Also, follow up with an e-mail confirming your start date and expressing your enthusiasm for your new role.

FRSC Deadline For Recruitment 2020/2021 – Closing Date

Candidates are to submit their applications within six weeks.