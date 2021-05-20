fbpx
FRSC ImpoundS 3,051 Vehicles During Sallah

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FRSC ImpoundS 3,051 Vehicles During Sallah

May 20, 2021087
FRSC ImpoundS 3,051 Vehicles During Sallah

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a total of 3,051 vehicles were impounded during the just concluded 2021 Eid-El-Fitri special patrol.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday, added that 5,511 road traffic offenders were arrested for committing 6,858 offences between May 11 to 17, 2021 that the operation lasted.

According to him, a total of 92 road traffic crashes were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing 27 per cent decline in accidents.

He explained that the Corps covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,051 vehicles representing an 8.9 per cent decrease in the impoundment, and apprehended 5,511 offenders as against 5,713 offenders in 2019 representing a 3.5 per cent decrease.

Kazeem said the decrease recorded in RTC was due to several coordinated factors, among which were the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond; and effective patrol operations.

Kazeem while given the breakdown of the operation, said that in the same period in 2019, out of the 117 RTCs that involved a total of 856 people in 2019, 54 people were killed in fatal crashes as against 43 in 2021, representing 26 per cent decrease in a fatality.

Related tags :

About Author

FRSC ImpoundS 3,051 Vehicles During Sallah
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
August 26, 20180231

NIMC Makes National e-ID Card Collection Easier for Nigerians

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced the transfer of e-ID Card to any NIMC Registration and Card Collection Centres of enrolee’
Read More
Protein-Centred Nutrition Policy NEWSLETTERViewpoint
October 8, 202001664

Developing A Protein-Centred Nutrition Policy For Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A woman my age, had she lived in Nigeria 500 B.C, might have been nearly a half a foot shorter. She might have had children, but being in the reproductive a
Read More
June 3, 2015080

NURTW to Police: Fish Out Our Member’s Killer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Kwara State has urged the state police command to bring to justice, a policeman who allegedly shot t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.