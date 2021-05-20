FRSC ImpoundS 3,051 Vehicles During Sallah

May 20, 2021 87

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says a total of 3,051 vehicles were impounded during the just concluded 2021 Eid-El-Fitri special patrol.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Wednesday, added that 5,511 road traffic offenders were arrested for committing 6,858 offences between May 11 to 17, 2021 that the operation lasted.

According to him, a total of 92 road traffic crashes were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing 27 per cent decline in accidents.

He explained that the Corps covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,051 vehicles representing an 8.9 per cent decrease in the impoundment, and apprehended 5,511 offenders as against 5,713 offenders in 2019 representing a 3.5 per cent decrease.

Kazeem said the decrease recorded in RTC was due to several coordinated factors, among which were the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond; and effective patrol operations.

Kazeem while given the breakdown of the operation, said that in the same period in 2019, out of the 117 RTCs that involved a total of 856 people in 2019, 54 people were killed in fatal crashes as against 43 in 2021, representing 26 per cent decrease in a fatality.