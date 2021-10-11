FRSC Advises Motorists To Avoid Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Highway

October 11, 2021 90

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to avoid traveling to and from the south-west through the Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti federal highway.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem stated that the development had hampered the free flow of traffic on the affected portion of the highway.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use an alternative route from Ekiti which is Ikare/Ayerel/Kabba/Lokoja,” he said.

“And another alternative route from Lokoja is Kabba/Aiyere/Ikare/Akoko, Lokoja/Kabba/Egbe/Omuaran/Ogidi/Ikare alternative route to or from South West.

“The federal ministry of works and housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

“FRSC solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments.”

The FRSC had, in September, advised motorists to avoid the same highway as a result of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi, in Iyara LGA of Kogi state.

Meanwhile, in August, the FRSC had asked motorists to avoid the Lokoja-Kabba highway, also in Kogi state.