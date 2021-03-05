Frontline Health Workers Receive COVID-19 Vaccination In Nigeria

March 5, 2021 105

The first administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria is ongoing at Abuja. Ngong Cyprian, a medical doctor has become the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

Dr Cyprian has been a frontline health worker since March 2020 – days after the first case of the disease was reported in the country.

He took the jab on Friday in Abuja at the flag-off of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Nigeria, an event organised by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“You can see, I just took the vaccine now and I feel good. I have dreamt of taking the vaccine and I have taken the vaccine today. We’ve been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight here in National Hospital at the Isolation Centre under the able leadership of the National Hospital,” said the medical doctor.

According to Dr Shuaib, the code contains the information of recipients of vaccines and is needed to verify details of such persons, especially for the purpose of travelling out of the country.

“It shows exactly what vaccines he (Cyprian) has taken; when he took the first and the second doses, and it will also show his photograph.

“This is also an electronic card as it were because of the QR code. This card also contains the exact batch number of the vaccines that he has taken,” he told the gathering at the event.

The NPHCDA boss noted that more health workers were being trained to make them perfect in what they do not just in Abuja, but across the country.

READ ALSO: Petrol Queues In FCT Reduces As More Outlets Dispense Product

Another medical practitioner, Dr Sahil Yunusa, and two other health workers joined Dr Cyprian as the first set of people to take the vaccines in Nigeria.

The event, which is ongoing at the National Hospital, has in attendance the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, and other critical stakeholders in the nation’s health sector.

They include the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, among others.

Meet the first set of health care workers to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria — Dr. Ngong Cyprian, Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa.



Thank you for working tirelessly to protect us all.#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/uOaQogHNgK — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021

"Health workers have done so well & have manifested what it means to be a true #Nigerian.



I expect the journalist & the press to continue playing the role of checks & balances". Speaker House of Representatives @femigbaja pic.twitter.com/17IucAFQ4E — Federal Ministry of Health, NIGERIA (@Fmohnigeria) March 5, 2021

The day is here!



It’s the National Flag-off Ceremony for COVID-19 Vaccination taking place at the National Hospital Abuja, by Boss Mustapha, SGF/Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19



Excited!#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/6AOwfnNg6G — NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 5, 2021