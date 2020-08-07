Friska Herbal Teas Appoint Ariyiike Owolagba as Brand Ambassador

Friska Farms Limited, producers of Friska Herbal Teas, has appointed one of Nigeria’s elite actors and TV presenters, Ariyiike Owolagba popularly known as Ariyiike Dimples, as its brand ambassador.

The appointment reinforces Friska Farms’ aim to promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle for everyone, with a vision to be the leading African organic lifestyle promoter by providing natural solutions that address wellness concerns globally.

According to Usman Imanah, Chief Executive Officer of Friska Life: “As one of Africa’s top lifestyle brands, we are committed to providing a healthy lifestyle for everyone. We are excited to welcome Ariyiike Dimples into the Friska family as she embodies the core values of the brand.”

“Our journey with Ariyiike officially began on the 1st of August 2020, and it is one we are overjoyed to be on. She brings our vision closer and draws it closer to reality through her dedication for healthy living, fitness, mental health and lifestyle,” he added.

Ariyiike Dimples expressed her utmost delight at the appointment. She hinted on her journey with the brand which has yielded desired results.

Earlier in the year, Ariyiike had purchased the brand’s weight loss tea and coupled with her daily health routines and diets, she testified to great results.

Friska Farms Ltd is dedicated to promoting a sustainable and healthy lifestyle, not only through its production of herbal teas (wellness tea, anti-diabetic tea, blood pressure tea and weight loss tea) but also via constant public education on various healthy lifestyle approaches