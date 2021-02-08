Fresh Protests Looms Over Lekki Tollgate Reopening

February 8, 2021 17

The decision by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry granting approval for the reopening of the Lekki tollgate almost four months after the killing of unarmed protesters by military men has led to outrage, as many have threatened to stage a fresh protest.

Youth representatives at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday had kicked against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate stating that reopening the toll-gate at this time would be hasty and premature.

The panel however voted in favour of allowing the owners, Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to regain control of the tollgate.

Reacting to this decision, many Nigerians took to Twitter calling out the panel for approving the release of the toll gate when investigations into the Lekki shootings are still ongoing.

According to those threatening to stage another protest come Saturday, February 13, no thought of reopening should be heard at the moment, not when no one has been held accountable for the killing of unarmed protesters, who marched against police brutality on the night of October 20.

The emerging push for another long is currently being anchored on the hashtag #OccupyLekkiTollGate which has been trending on Twitter.

#OccupyLekkiTollGate You can’t open a toll gate where victims of state sanctioned murder are yet to get justice. No Justice, No Re-Opening. pic.twitter.com/P7z5Cr3HCN — Concerned Nigerians (@ConcernedNIG) February 8, 2021

NO SLEEPING OVERNIGHT! Peaceful Protest is A Constitutional Right, and Will Always Be. It wasn’t Buhari govt that dash up that privilege.#RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 8, 2021

They thought we had forgotten. They thought they could get away with it. They thought we would be too scared to demand that justice is served. They thought my generation will be defeated. Forever, we soro soke. #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Olóyè. (@oloye__) February 8, 2021

Yesterday I passed through the #Lekkitollgate crime scene, it made me flashed back to what happened on the night of October 20th, 2020 and tears rolled down my eyes. I fully endorse #OccupyLekkiTollGate. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gIicY0HyEg — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) February 8, 2021

So much love this Generation of Young Nigerians of which I’m part of..We #OccupyLekkiTollGate Until our demands are being met and Justice Served!✊✊ — Brownie⭕ (@OG_buikem) February 8, 2021

We must not allow the Government take money from this toll, it has been opened for months for free and lagos has not Crumbled, the only thing are those that worked there and if those that worked there can be identified I’m sure youths can help. #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Alajo Of Unilag 😎 (@Femioshi1) February 8, 2021

We should all shout “Who ordered the shooting!!!” #OccupyLekkiTollGate — PaYiNg CliEnT (@proof_iam) February 8, 2021

We do this to honor the fallen hero’s, we do this to vent our anger on the delay in telling us #WHOGAVETHEORDER #OccupyLekkiTollGate

This Government give no damn about us and we need to let them know we get coconut head and we no dey hear word

7Am

Feb 13th pic.twitter.com/x44nUYFGi0 — Peng Man 🔥 (@CardinalDey4U) February 8, 2021

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.” — Dr Martin Luther King Jr#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate: Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM — Chudy (@ChiefChudy) February 8, 2021

We cannot remain silent justice must be served . Tollgate must remain closed #RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Refuge & Fortress (@especially_lv) February 8, 2021