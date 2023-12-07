Freight Forwarders Urge FG to Reduce Duties on Medical, Agricultural Imports

The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has called on the Federal Government to consider reducing the duties imposed on medical and agricultural equipment, as well as firefighting vehicles.

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the National President of APFFLON, Frank Ogunojemite, emphasized the need for a revised duty structure to alleviate the financial burden on importers and stakeholders in these essential sectors.

Expressing concern over the current duty rates, the group highlighted the disparity in duties between firefighting vehicles, ambulances, and medical and agricultural equipment. Ogunojemite noted that at a time when inflation has significantly impacted the purchasing power of the naira, it is essential to reevaluate the duty structure to support individuals and businesses.

The group pointed out the anomaly where essential vehicles and medical equipment face the same duties as luxury vehicles, emphasizing the need for a more nuanced approach. According to Ogunojemite, the existing prioritization of commercial vehicles over ambulances and agricultural equipment is counterproductive, and a revised customs duty framework could address these concerns.

APFFLON, as a maritime advocacy group, acknowledged the government’s efforts to revive the economy and urged a dispassionate review of the customs duties. Ogunojemite suggested that a reduction in customs duties on ambulances, medical equipment, and agricultural machinery could serve as a significant accomplishment for the administration, providing relief to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs across various sectors.

The group believes that revisiting and adjusting the customs duties on essential goods aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to stimulate economic recovery and foster a more supportive environment for businesses in Nigeria.