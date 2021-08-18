Freelancing Offers Massive Jobs For Africans, Solves Unemployment – Amadou Daffe

What has the team at Gebeya been up to in the past four years?

Gebeya is a freelance marketplace trying to democratize the way ​talents are hired across the continent. We hope to be bigger than Upwork, which is a benchmark.

We launched our platform, which is our flagship product. In the past four years, we have been matching freelancers with clients manually; understanding the market, what customers are looking for and recently, we launched our platform two to three months ago.

Now, the platform is automated and clients can go to the website to make a request and we match immediately. There’s a little bit of manual curation because things are still happening behind the scenes like negotiating pricing and we hope that in the next two to three months, everything should be more fluid in terms of automation ​so we can​ eliminate the manual process​ totally.​

What kind of opportunities is Gebeya creating for African talents?

The power of our platform is in the matching. Africa does not have a talent problem, it has a matching problem. If there is a job request, we may have like 100 to 200 applicants and it takes too much time for people to get the right candidate. Through research, we have figured out that on average, between 2,000 to 3,000 jobs are open across the continent but accessing them is not easy for talents.

Organisations are hiring front and backend developers and digital marketing and so on and we are delivering the ability t​o​ match talents who have already proven themselves through our vetting process.

What problem is the automation of your platform addressing?

The platform has already been automated and we are ​at ​90 per cent completion. The problem was that we were working with the two-side marketplace where we have clients on one side and talents on the other side and there was sort of the hurdle with searching, meeting, validating and negotiating.

The clients come and search for the talents, request for a meeting, validate the talent and go to the negotiation process.​ ​By collecting enough data from both individuals, it helps to know how to best optimise the automation process.

What benefits do organisations gain from engaging freelancers compared with full-time employees?

The African continent has not matured to understand the concept of freelancing yet. The concept of freelancing is very matured in Europe but in Africa, a little bit of education needs to be done. Traditionally, employers want to see people in their workplace to know they are actually working. There is a big challenge in that. What we tell our clients is that you can have your core team in people that work for you permanently but every now and then you need to surround your permanent team with contracts. For instance, if you built a digital product and you need a digital marketing expert, you may want to hire one full-time joining your team or hire a part-time expert. That is one of the first benefits it has; that you can have your core team and augment them with freelancers.

The second thing is pricing. Whenever you hire a permanent employee in Africa, we have noticed that is a tendency of complacency at some point to the fact that sometimes, it is very hard to fire someone that is a permanent employee in Africa. If you fire someone, the government laws are more lenient on the person that was fired in terms of severance pay and others. We are saying if you hire a freelancer, you don’t have to worry about that as you can let them go whenever you want. When you hire a freelancer, there are no healthcare and benefits like cars, which SMEs may not be able to offer you meanwhile freelancers could be consultants who are already taking care of themselves. Those are the different things we are trying to let companies who are afraid of hiring freelancers to understand.

What does Gebeya do to ensure that workers’ right to fair pay are protected?

Gebeya’s freelance marketplace allows talents to set their own rate and we add a percentage on top of it, between 15 percent to 20 percent, depending on the quality of the talent. Think of ride-hailing apps; the rate of the ride is based on the number of kilometers and Uber will put its percentage. We are purely a marketplace like that and we don’t dictate any rate. Some talents who have more affordable rates will have a better chance of being matched in Africa. If you charge $20 an hour, you have a high likelihood of being matched against someone who is charging $40 per hour in the African market perspective. We educate the talent to make sure going too high may not be a necessarily wise thing to do in the marketplace but the more you get hired. The more you have experience within the marketplace and people getting to know you are really worth $48 an hour, then they may be able to hire you that way.

What screening do you take freelancers through to ensure organizations get the best professionals?

We identify consultants who are ready to work and onboard them. During the onboarding, we let them know the kind of clients they will be meeting. We encourage them to have the right mindset and attitude, especially integrity. On occasions where you know a specific technology stack and process but you want to navigate to another one, we may offer you some upskilling opportunity. For instance, if you understand Microsoft Cloud and some clients are asking for Google Cloud or AWS, we may be able to upskill you.

We don’t actually train you on your core skills; we only train you up to the level of soft skills that you require to be able to market yourself.

Freelancing does not offer them employment benefits. How can these professionals create employment benefit plans for themselves?

Professional freelancing is latent in Africa. There is a lot of infrastructure that we need to build prior to this, but unfortunately, we have to build these things at the same time.

For example, very few insurance companies in Africa will give you insurance if you have short-term contracts.