fbpx
Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

June 23, 2021098
Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme.

Making this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was the Programme Co-ordinator, Khalifa Dankadai, in Kano.

Dan-Kadai said, “It is always our wish and that of the founder of the foundation, Rep. Sha’aban Sharada, member House of Representatives, to see that the youth are empowered.

READ ALSO: Wabba Directs Workers To Resume Strike In Kaduna

“Charges in Internet cafes are very expensive and can deny some eligible applicants from applying and even benefiting.

“In each of the five Emirates of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, centres are being established for free conduct of the registration by interested applicants.

“We provided all the gadgets, including logistics and data, for the smooth conduct of the exercise.”

Related tags :

About Author

Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million - FG Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 2, 20210969

N-Power Beneficiaries To Increase To 1 Million – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has stated that beneficiaries of the N-Power programme will be increased to 1 million, up from the initial 500,000 beneficiaries. Thi
Read More
Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs [ MAIN ]Biz OpportunityNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 21, 202101329

N-Power Nexit: FG To Engage 200,000 Batch A And B Beneficiaries As Financial Services Operators

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has disclosed that 200,000 Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators. This will fall under
Read More
NIRSAL Microfinance Loan Application, How To Apply Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
May 14, 202106575

NIRSAL Covid-19 Loan 2021: BVN Validation, How To Apply, Check Status And Latest News Updates

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Covid-19 loan is still ongoing, below are all the necessary information you need to have easy access to the loan. The programme
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.