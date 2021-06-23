Free N-Power Registration Centres Opened By NGOs

June 23, 2021 98

Two nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) have partnered to establish free N-Power registration centres in five emirates in Kano State.

The Fitilar Jama’ar Kano and the Sha’aban Sharada Foundation stated that the centres were established to support N-Power applicants in easing the stress that comes with registering into the scheme.

Making this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was the Programme Co-ordinator, Khalifa Dankadai, in Kano.

Dan-Kadai said, “It is always our wish and that of the founder of the foundation, Rep. Sha’aban Sharada, member House of Representatives, to see that the youth are empowered.

“Charges in Internet cafes are very expensive and can deny some eligible applicants from applying and even benefiting.

“In each of the five Emirates of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, centres are being established for free conduct of the registration by interested applicants.

“We provided all the gadgets, including logistics and data, for the smooth conduct of the exercise.”