Free Bail: Lagos Police Cautions Personnel Against Extortion, Human Rights Abuse

March 23, 2022

The Lagos State Police has warned its personnel against any form of extortion, human rights abuse, and incivility towards residents of the state.

Abiodun Alabi, the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos State issued this warning on Tuesday during a familiarisation tour to Area G Headquarters in Ogba, and Area H Headquarters in Ogudu.

The CP said that the Police High Command has provided several welfare packages for all cadre of personnel and worked hard to ensure salaries were upgraded.

Alabi stressed the need for personnel to reciprocate the gesture by effectively carrying out their duties in the most professional way.

He insisted that no policeman must request money for bail, saying, “If any of my officers ask you money for bail, report to the highest authorities.”

The police commissioner also warned police personnel against asking for frivolous documents from motorists. “Asking for car clearing documents is not your duty, leave it to customs.”