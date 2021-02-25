FRC Seeks Recovery Of N1 Trillion From MDAs

February 25, 2021 30

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, on Wednesday said it planned to recover N1 trillion unremitted fund from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

It also said government agencies were forced to remit N1.7 trillion proceeds of corruption into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CFR) in 11 years.

The Chairman of the FRC, Mr. Victor Muruako, made these known when he paid a courtesy call on the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

He said the FRC and the ICPC had resolved to partner in the recovery of assets and capital projects tracking in the fight against corruption.

Both organisations also committed to the exchange of ideas and resources in prosecuting the fight against corruption in public finance management across the country.

The Head, Communications, FRC, Bede Anyanwu, said in a statement issued in Abuja that these formed part of the outcomes of a courtesy call by the management team of the FRC to the ICPC head office.

At the meeting, Muruako told his host that while the FRC had caused over N1.75tn to be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the last 11 years, agencies of government were in deficit of over N1tn.

Muruako said the relationship of FRC with the ICPC must be rejigged for better results against inefficiency and corruption.

He said the FRC was statutorily charged with the mandate to monitor the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

The FRC helmsman was quoted as saying, “The commission is an institutional response to the quest for a regime of prudent, ethical and efficient management of public finances at all tiers of the government in Nigeria.

“In order to ensure that the FRA is adhered to, the commission had to devise alternative strategies to nudge the ministries, department and agencies to discharge their functions through stakeholders’ interactions and bilateral engagements geared towards increasing awareness and understanding the requirements of the FRA 2007.”

He said a close working relationship with the ICPC could help retrieve the over N1tn from the MDAs and further block loopholes in public finance management.

On his part, Owasanoye identified assets recovery and capital projects tracking as areas of immediate cooperation between his agency and the FRC.

He said the mandates of both organisations had made it expedient for both organisations to work together to eliminate impunity and corruption in public office.