Fraud: Impostor Nabbed For Cloning EFCC’s Email Addresses

Udochukwu Simeon has been arrested for allegedly cloning the email addresses of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and using them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the EFCC, the suspect created an Outlook email account of the anti-graft agency, [email protected] and webmail, [email protected], which he used to impersonate the commission.

Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the agency in a statement on Wednesday, said an investigation by the cybercrime unit of the commission indicated that the suspect also used the two fake e-mail accounts to send messages to his victims while posing as an officer of the commission trying to help the victims recover their stolen funds.

He added that Simeon, before his arrest, had received over $3,000 from some of his victims.

Uwujaren, who noted that Simeon’s activities amount to forgery, identity theft, impersonation and cyber-squatting, said he would be charged upon the completion of the investigation.