fbpx
Fraud: Impostor Nabbed For Cloning EFCC’s Email Addresses

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Fraud: Impostor Nabbed For Cloning EFCC’s Email Addresses

May 6, 2021092
Fraud: Impostor Nabbed For Cloning EFCC's Email Addresses

Udochukwu Simeon has been arrested for allegedly cloning the email addresses of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and using them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

According to the EFCC, the suspect created an Outlook email account of the anti-graft agency, [email protected] and webmail, [email protected], which he used to impersonate the commission.

Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the agency in a statement on Wednesday, said an investigation by the cybercrime unit of the commission indicated that the suspect also used the two fake e-mail accounts to send messages to his victims while posing as an officer of the commission trying to help the victims recover their stolen funds.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 6, 2021

He added that Simeon, before his arrest, had received over $3,000 from some of his victims.

Uwujaren, who noted that Simeon’s activities amount to forgery, identity theft, impersonation and cyber-squatting, said he would be charged upon the completion of the investigation.

About Author

Fraud: Impostor Nabbed For Cloning EFCC’s Email Addresses
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 21, 2013092

Ford To Reduce Number Of Suppliers By 40%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American automobile manufacturer,Ford Motor Co. has said it wants to reduce its roster of suppliers by 40 percent to about 750. The automaker’s purchasing c
Read More
December 11, 2014069

Report: FG, States, May Increase Borrowing in 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A report by Renaissance Capital (RenCap), a financial advisory firm has revealed that as a result of the revenue growth challenges facing the country as a r
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPHARMACEUTICALS
March 8, 20130138

Nigerian Pharma Sector Can Meet Local Demand Of ARV Drugs – AGBA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pharm. Emmanuel Agba, Managing Director, Tyonex Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has disclosed that Local pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in Nigeria have what i
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.