France, Nigeria To Strengthen Business Relations

The French Government disclosed plans to deepen relationship with businesses in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the France Minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, who is on a visit to Nigeria to discuss ways to strengthen business ties between both countries.

In a statement issued by the French Government, the purpose of Riester’s visit to Nigeria was to “strengthen the links” between the private sectors in France and Nigeria.

It was also explained that the minister would meet with young Nigerian entrepreneurs in the logistics, cultural, and creative sectors.

The statement read in part, “We are optimistic of the future, when the crisis will be ending because we have many companies that have settled here. We want a win-win partnership between our two countries.

“We have 100 companies that are settled in Nigeria, representing 10,000 people working in these companies and we want to increase our investments in Nigeria.

“The objective of the mission is also to further strengthen the links between the French and Nigerian private sectors. In this regard, the Minister will have in-depth discussions with the main Nigerian economic actors to strengthen bilateral cooperation and investments, both in Nigeria and in France, particularly in the logistics sector.

“He will meet with young Nigerian entrepreneurs in the cultural and creative industries sector, to discuss the major role of their country in African creativity and the development of the African entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the support of France.”

Nigeria’s Business Relationship With France

Being the largest economy on the African continent, Nigeria has being positione as a major trade partner with France.

Nigeria’s total trade value with France has amounted to $4.5 billion in 2019, although the figure dropped to $2.3 billion in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.