Four Ways To Step Up Your Social Life In 2023

The first quarter of the year is almost over, and it feels as though the year is moving by so quickly. There always seems to be so much to be done, from work to family and personal life, which can leave you stressed out and overwhelmed.

Well, it’s not too late to start considering various ways to find an escape route out of the hustle and bustle for the remaining days of the year. Here are four ways to upgrade your social life in 2023.

Join a Club

No, not the kind with velvet ropes and dress codes. We’re talking about hobby clubs, interest groups, and sports teams. From book clubs to football leagues, there are plenty of ways to meet new people while doing something you enjoy. Not only will you get to connect with others who share your interests, but you’ll also have a regular activity to look forward to each week.

Attend a live event

There’s nothing quite like the energy of a live event, whether it’s a concert, sporting event, or theatre performance. Check out what’s happening in your area and gather some friends for a night out. You’ll make memories that will last a lifetime.

Try a new restaurant

Food is the universal language, and trying new restaurants is a great way to explore different cultures and cuisines. Choose a new spot that you and your friends have been wanting to try and make a reservation. You’ll get to bond over delicious food and new experiences. One good way to identify nice restaurants is to check restaurant review blogs/platforms to find a good one worth your money.

Host a binge-watching party

Nothing brings people together quite like a good TV show. Interestingly, the DStv Step Up reward offer provides you access to a wide array of shows and movies. Pick a good series and invite everyone over for a binge-watching party. A good recommendation is the new Africa Magic indigenous series – Nwanyi Ike, Dala Dala, and Irora Iya. Set up a popcorn station and make some snacks, and you’ve got yourself a night of fun and bonding.

So there you have it, folks. Whether you choose to join a club, try out a new restaurant, host a binge-watching party or attend a live event, make a commitment to being more social this year. Who knows, you may just find your new best friend or discover a new passion along the way. Cheers to a social year ahead! If you are a new or existing DStv subscriber, don’t miss out on the Step Up offer where you can upgrade your subscription and get boosted to the next higher plan to gain access to even more intriguing content. The new Africa Magic indigenous shows – Nwanyi Ike, Dala Dala, and Irora Iya – air every weekday on Africa Magic Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 6:30 pm, respectively.