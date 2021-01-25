Four Die As IPOB, Soldiers Clash In Orlu, Imo State

January 25, 2021 16

Four persons have been reportedly killed in Orlu, Imo State, following a conflict between men of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) an offshoot of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

BizWatchNigeria gathered that some soldiers who were accused of assaulting some youths on Sunday night came under attack for doing so.

According to an eyewitness who requested annonymity, the soldiers while retaliating allegedly shot one persson dead before leaving the area.

The soldiers were said to have comeback at night but were resisted by operatives of the IPOB security outfit.

A clash between the two groups led to sporadic gunshots, as residents scampered for safety.

It was further gathered that more soldiers were deployed to the town on Monday, with sporadic gunshots heard in Orlu town and other parts of Orlu local government area (LGA).

Four persons, including a middle-aged woman, were said to have been killed by stray bullets while some properties were burnt.

At least four Hilux vans conveying heavily armed soldiers were seen patrolling the roads, while two vehicles filled with ESN personnel were sighted in another part of the town.