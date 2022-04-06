fbpx

Foundation Set Plans To Support 100 Micro-Businesses

April 6, 20220125

Gbenga Aiyeremi Foundation has unveiled plans to boost entrepreneurship among Nigerians and to support 100 micro-businesses in the country with an N100m grant each for the beneficiaries.

Statement said while speaking on the initiative, the Founder of GAF, Mr Gbenga Aiyeremi noted that nothing stresses an operator more than the lack of funds.

He said “Being our maiden edition, our budget, for now, can only support a provision of N100,000 for 100 entrepreneurs.

“We are focusing on micro-businesses, where we believe that such amount will have the most impact. We hope to make this a yearly support for the ecosystem.

“I strongly believe, the success of this first edition will help attract more funds to support more entrepreneurs.”

He disclosed that the scheme is part of activities to mark his 40th birthday and years of working in the entrepreneurship space.

Those who would benefit from the initiative, he said include operators in branding, data science, graphics design, digital entrepreneurship, business analysis, strategic HR analytics and front-end web development.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

