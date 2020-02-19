Forte Oil Changes Name to Ardova

Forte Oil has unveiled a new brand, name, logo, and tagline, following approval by the company’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting, in Lagos on December 18, 2019.

According to a statement the company stated that, “The most important quality it brings to the marketplace is its history and legacy of more than five decades in the energy downstream sector.

The Chief Executive Officer, Olumide Adeosun, said: “Our long and proud legacy gives us a vantage position from where we can see things differently about how energy is consumed today. It is from this platform we are building a new brand geared to lead to a future where energy is consumed differently, such that we are poised to deliver energy for a brave new world.”

The statement said the new name Ardova, was derived from a combination of the Dutch/Arabic word: Aarde, meaning earth and the word ‘value’ mirroring the company’s ambitions to build a brand that has at the heart of its corporate strategy, sustainability leadership.

The statement further stated that the new logo features a hexagram styled icon as the leading visual concept and takes on the moniker (AP) which creatively connects the company to its rich history and heritage, “a design approach the company took to help create a nexus between history and modernity.”

According to the statement: “The company has existed in Nigeria for 56 years, starting as British Petroleum (BP), trading almost exclusively in fuels and lubricants. The company we are building for the future is a people-first oriented and star service one.

One, with sound management in place to deliver a holistic brand vision, with deep investments in technology and sustainable expansion of our retail network.

“The company had previously informed its stakeholders that 25% of its revenue over the next three years will come from low carbon and renewable sources.

We are confident in our brand’s ability to deliver. Plans are being finalized for a corresponding optimization of our retail network experience and a gradual roll-out of the new brand livery across all former Forte Oil stations in the country.”