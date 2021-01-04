fbpx
Former UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe is Dead

January 4, 2021
A former University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice-Chancellor, Oye Ibidapo-Obe is dead. According to unconfirmed reports reaching BizWatchNigeria, the former UNILAG VC died of COVID-19 complications.

Prior to his demise, Ibidapo-Obe held the position of chairman and pro-chancellor of First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

In a statement released by the registrar and secretary to the council of the university, Olayinka Balogun disclosed that the 71-year-old Obe died on Sunday, January 03, 2021.

“With heavy heart, and submission to the will of God I write to inform Council members of the transition to glory of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan which occurred today 03/01/2021, the statement read.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the departed.”

The late Ibidapo Obe also served as vice-chancellor, Federal University Ndufu Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi state.

He attended Lagos Street African Church Primary School, Ebute-Metta and Obokun High School/Ilesa Grammar School and later attended Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, for his secondary education.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Lagos.

