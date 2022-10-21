Former Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey Launches Bluesky Social

The new decentralized social network was initially created by Dorsey in 2019, and it became autonomous in February 2022 after getting $13 million in funding from Twitter.

The goal of Dorsey’s new app is to provide social media users access to their data and the freedom to move their personal information between platforms without asking permission.

In May 2022, Bluesky announced that it will be utilizing the ADX protocol, or “Authenticated Data eXperiment,” which sought to use “self-authenticating data,” or a paradigm that would allow network activities to be verified independently without the need for a centralized host or authority.

The Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT) protocol, which replaced the ADX protocol, still enables users to transfer their data securely from one platform to another.

Users will be able to move accounts, choose algorithmic options, and improve interoperability and speed thanks to the AT protocol, which is referred as as a “protocol for large-scale distributed social applications.”

Dorsey has taken into consideration social apps like Steemit and Peepeth with non-blockchain protocols like ActivityPub and XMPP when conducting a poll for the app. These apps store data on a blockchain or utilize bitcoin as a means of monetization.

Despite the lack of a blockchain component in the finished product, the crypto community is likely to find value in the app’s shared principles of decentralization and user autonomy.

In contrast to the idea of being influenced and controlled by a single organization, the app has been designed to provide users more choice over their interactions with it, such as what they view and who they contact on social networking sites utilizing the protocol.

There haven’t been many specifics released regarding the new app’s functions, but Dorsey promises a “quick launch” of the platform.

Users may currently sign up for a queue to take part in the app’s beta testing.