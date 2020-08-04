Former Spain Goalkeeper Iker Casillas Announces Retirement

Legendary Spanish, former Real Madrid and Ex-FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.

Casillas has hung up his gloves after an amazing career that saw him win the FIFA World Cup, two European Championships with Spain, and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

He suffered a heart attack during a training session with Porto in May last year but returned a couple of months later. However, Casillas didn’t return to action during the course of the season and has now decided to finish his career.

Casillas announced his retirement in a letter and posted an emotional message on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you.”

“Because that with work and effort, I think I can say, without hesitation, that is has been the path and the dream destination.”

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Real Madrid also paid their own tribute to a player who appeared in 725 competitive matches for them over the course of 16 seasons between 1999 and 2015.

“Real Madrid CF wants to show his appreciation, admiration and love for one of the greatest legends of our club and world football. The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football came to our house when he was nine years old.”

“Here our shirt was formed and defended for 25 years, being forever one of our most iconic captains. Iker Casillas has earned the love of Real Madrid and is a benchmark of the values ​​that represent Real Madrid.”

“Today, one of the most important footballers in our 118-year history, a player whom we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has enlarged the legend of Real Madrid with his work and with exemplary behavior both inside and outside, says goodbye as a professional player.”

Source: VON