Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi Died of COVID-19 – Akin Abayomi

- June 26, 2020
Abiola Ajimobi

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, has revealed the cause of death of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

In a tweet on Friday, the commissioner said the former governor died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection on Thursday.

 

